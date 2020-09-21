Kazakhstan’s Trade House to open in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Trade House was registered in Baku, Director General of the Trade House, Azerbaijani businessman Rufat Rzayev said, Trend reports referring to Kazakh Kazinform international news agency.

Among the goals of Kazakhstan’s Trade House is to increase the volumes of bilateral trade and to expand investment, trade, and economic ties.

"During the meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov, the idea of creating Kazakhstan’s Trade House was proposed to me as I know the Kazakh and Azerbaijani markets because there was no such thing in Azerbaijan before,” Rzayev said. “Having considered all the pros and cons, I decided to cooperate.”

“The huge potential of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has not been fully realized,” Rzayev said. “Azerbaijan’s Trade House is already operating in Nur-Sultan."

While answering the question of what the creation of Kazakhstan’s Trade House must bring, Rzayev said that the Kazakh products are not widely available in Azerbaijan, despite the qualitative goods are produced in Kazakhstan.

“At the initial stage, the Kazakh food, agricultural products, and consumer goods will be showcased on the Azerbaijani market and afterward, the products of the light industry and textile,” the director said.

Moreover, the director stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to render assistance and give consultations to the Kazakh enterprises on the business climate and investment projects in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

