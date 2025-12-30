Kennedy Center New Year’s Eve concerts canceled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several New Year’s Eve performances at Washington’s Kennedy Center have been canceled following the decision to rename the institution to include U.S. President Donald Trump’s name, marking the latest fallout from the controversial move.

A veteran jazz group, The Cookers, announced on Monday that it would withdraw from its scheduled New Year’s Eve concerts at the venue. In a statement, the ensemble said jazz was born from struggle and a commitment to freedom of expression, values they believe are challenged by recent developments surrounding the institution, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Kennedy Center had promoted the performances as a highlight of its holiday program, describing the group as an “all-star jazz septet” set to energize audiences.

The cancellations come after the Kennedy Center’s board voted earlier this month to rename the venue The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The decision followed a broader reshaping of the board, which President Trump filled with allies during his second term.

Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally and the center’s newly appointed president, dismissed the withdrawals as politically motivated, calling them a “stunt” and attributing the decisions to artists booked under the previous leadership.

The New Year’s Eve cancellations add to a growing list of withdrawn performances. A Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled last week, while media reports indicate that a New York-based dance company has also pulled out of planned spring performances.

Democrats have criticized the renaming as illegal, while members of John F. Kennedy’s family have condemned the move, arguing that it undermines the legacy of the former president. Trump’s critics say the change reflects a broader effort to reshape U.S. cultural institutions, while Trump maintains he is addressing what he describes as long-standing political bias.

News.Az