Kenya drops in travel index due to new visa requirements

A new Kenyan government requirement for foreigners to register online three days before travel has made the country one of the most difficult to visit in Africa, according to a travel ease index, News.az reports citing Voice of America .

Kenya's introduction of new visa policies earlier this year has made the country less accessible, according to the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index.The East African country slid 17 places on the index, and now ranks 46 out of 54 African countries.The index, compiled by the African Development Bank and African Union Commission, tracks visa openness and the ease of visiting African countries.Kenya recently launched its Electronic Travel Authorization program. The cost of a visa dropped from $50 to $30, but prospective visitors have to register for the visa online, and approval takes three days.That is causing problems for people who are used to traveling with little advance planning, said Esther Mutwiri, an immigration consultant based in Kenya.“Whenever there is an application to be made, people who don’t like changes … will feel a little bit of a challenge,” Mutwiri said. “And this is expected; there is a little challenge. I always advise my clients, for example, if you know you are flying in next week, just apply early enough.”Before the introduction of the online visa application, citizens of many African countries could travel to Kenya, get a visa upon entry, and get their passport stamped.Now, they have to plan ahead, which is made more challenging when the registration system goes down or gets backed up. Sometimes users have to wait for hours to complete the registration process.Some users physically visit an immigration office after turning in their application, just to make sure they get their visa.Professor Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha, an expert in diplomacy and international relations, said Kenya must improve ease of travel to benefit from visitors.“The openness status when you allow people to get your visa in an easy way means that you can receive more guests and visitors. And the more visitors you receive, the more business people do with the expenditure of various services that are provided,” Chacha said. “So, it’s important as a country we strive to always ensure that guests and visitors are welcomed and to see that our visa application process should be seamless.”Mutwiri said travelers should apply for visas early to avoid challenges and ensure a smooth process."We should embrace change. Nowadays, it's all about going digital, and I think that's what our government is trying to do. So, the people who should do something are the applicants. If I know I am traveling to a country that requires a visa, then I should apply for it beforehand. That way, if most of the travelers do that, they are going to experience less challenges when they come in," Mutwiri said.Despite the difficulties with the visa system, the Kenya Tourism Board said the country welcomed more than 1 million visitors in the first six months of this year, a 21% increase from 2023.Nnenna Lily Nwabufo, vice president of regional development, integration, and business delivery at the African Development Bank Group, said 39 African countries have improved their scores on the visa index.Benin, Gambia, Rwanda and Seychelles are among the countries ranked high for easy travel within Africa. Sudan, Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Eritrea are ranked the lowest.

