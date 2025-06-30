Kenyan vendor shot by police during protests declared brain dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A street vendor shot in the head by police during protests about two weeks ago has been declared brain dead in hospital, his family has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

Boniface Kariuki's family said medics had informed them that his brain had ceased to function, although his heart was beating with life-machine support.

"We know what it means. We are just waiting for the doctor to tell us he is no more," family spokesperson Emily Wanjira told journalists.

Mr Kariuki, 22, was caught in the crossfire when police cracked down on a protest in the capital Nairobi against the death in detention of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, 31.

Mr Kariuki, a mask vendor, was shot at close range on 17 June, and was admitted to the main public referral hospital in Nairobi for treatment.

Doctors have carried out several operations since his admission but some bullet fragments are reportedly still lodged in his brain.

News that he was brain dead has sparked further public anger over alleged police brutality, with increasing demands for justice.

Many Kenyans have also urged the government to settle the rising hospital bill after Mr Kariuki's family appealed for public donations.

Two police officers have appeared in court over his shooting, but have not yet been asked to pleas. They remain in custody pending the outcome of investigations.

At least 19 people were killed during nationwide anti-government demonstrations last Wednesday, according to the state-funded rights body.

Kenya's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen, however, defended the police, describing the protests as "terrorism disguised as dissent".

He urged officers to "shoot on sight" civilians who attacked police stations, sparking further criticism from lawyers and rights groups.

On Sunday, Mr Kariuki's family urged authorities to speed up investigations and ensure that justice takes place.

Six people - including three police officers - have been charged with murder over Mr Ojwang's death in police custody.

His death forced Kenya's deputy police chief Eliud Lagat to step aside, but many Kenyans are demanding his resignation.

Mr Ojwang was detained after Mr Lagat filed a complaint, accusing him of defaming him on social media.

An autopsy found that Mr Ojwang died of assault wounds. Mr Lagat has denied any wrongdoing.+

News.Az