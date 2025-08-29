Kenya’s Britam plans expansion across Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britam Holdings Ltd., Kenya’s largest publicly traded insurer by market value, is targeting expansion in African countries with low insurance penetration to diversify and boost revenue.

The company, which already operates in seven African nations, plans to focus primarily on acquisitions rather than greenfield projects, according to CEO Tom Gitogo, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Britam also aims to grow its existing revenue streams in the markets where it is already present.

