Kevin O’Leary slams AI-backed protests over Utah data center

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Kevin O'Leary has defended his controversial Utah data center project, dismissing critics as “professional protesters” and claiming some opposition is being amplified by artificial intelligence.

The “Stratos” project, backed by O’Leary’s firm O'Leary Digital, received unanimous approval from local authorities despite significant community backlash over environmental concerns, News.Az reports, citing Business Insider.

The proposed development, spanning around 40,000 acres in Box Elder County, is expected to be built over the next decade and could consume more than twice the current energy usage of the state of Utah once fully operational.

Critics have raised concerns about the project’s potential impact on water resources, air quality, heat output and noise levels—issues that have become increasingly common as energy-intensive data centers expand alongside the growth of AI technologies.

O’Leary said his team is aware of these concerns and emphasized sustainability measures, including the use of air-cooled systems and a mix of energy sources such as solar, wind and battery storage. The facility is also expected to draw power from natural gas infrastructure in the region.

At the same time, he questioned the authenticity of the opposition, claiming that many protesters were not local residents and suggesting some activism—particularly online—may be driven or amplified by AI-generated content.

The project highlights a broader tension emerging across the United States, where the rapid expansion of data centers to support artificial intelligence is colliding with local environmental and resource concerns.

As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, debates over energy consumption, sustainability and the role of public opposition—both real and digitally amplified—are likely to intensify.

News.Az