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Kevin Oleary
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The growing debate around artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States has entered a new phase after businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary sharply criticized protests targeting a major planned data center project in Utah.06 May 2026-12:23
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Kevin O'Leary has defended his controversial Utah data center project, dismissing critics as “professional protesters” and claiming some opposition is being amplified by artificial intelligence.06 May 2026-09:55
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