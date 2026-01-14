Keys beats Valentova to reach Adelaide quarterfinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys overcame some early serve struggles to claim victory in her latest warm-up match ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old American, set to be the ninth seed at the Australian Open starting Sunday, defeated Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-4, 6-1 at the Adelaide International, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Keys, who triumphed in Adelaide last year before capturing her maiden major, struggled with seven double faults in the opening set against the 18-year-old.

She regained her composure in the second set, breaking twice and converting her third match point to reach the quarter-finals after an 85-minute battle on court.

“Experience helps get through the tricky moments,” Keys said.

“I was able to take momentum in the second set and play really well. I had to raise my level. You have to take your chances on any opportunities you get.”

World number 60 Valentova is among the rising talents on the women’s tour. Keys acknowledged the challenge of facing the new generation.

“I have to lean on my experience a little bit. They are so young, have so much energy, and are just so good. You expect them to play great tennis.”

In the quarter-finals, Keys will face another teenager, 17th-ranked Victoria Mboko. The 18-year-old Canadian made her mark on the global stage last year by winning the WTA 1000 title in Montreal and the Hong Kong Open.

Keys began her 2026 Australian Open preparations last week in Brisbane, losing in the quarter-finals to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final.

