Khamenei's wife passes away from her injuries

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Ali Khamenei, passed away days after being wounded, according to reports from Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Khamenei, who served as Iran's Supreme Leader for decades, was killed at the beginning of the Israeli-American operation against the Islamic Republic.

News.Az