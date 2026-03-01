Baghdad erupts after Khamenei assassination as protesters target US embassy

A protester holds a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest against US and Israeli attacks on multiple cities across Iran at a bridge leading to the fortified Green Zone where the US embassy is located in Baghdad, Ir

Demonstrators clash with security forces in Iraq’s Green Zone following killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

Protests have erupted in Baghdad after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with demonstrators attempting to storm the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located, News.Az reports, citing AI Jazeera.

According to videos verified by Al Jazeera, large crowds gathered in the Iraqi capital waving flags and chanting slogans. Witnesses say protesters tried to mobilize toward the US diplomatic compound amid rising anger over the killing.

Footage circulating online shows demonstrators blocking vehicles at a roundabout near one of the main entrances to the Green Zone. Iraqi security forces were seen deploying in large numbers as tensions escalated.

The Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign embassies, has long been a flashpoint during periods of regional instability. The latest unrest highlights the broader fallout across the Middle East following the killing of Khamenei by the United States and Israel.

Security remains tight in Baghdad as authorities monitor the situation, fearing further escalation.

