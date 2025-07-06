Khankendi Communiqué adopted following 17th ECO Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khankendi Communiqué was adopted following the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Communiqué highly praised the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

It also reaffirmed the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homeland with dignity.

In line with the theme of the summit, the Communiqué identified economic sustainability and resilience to climate change as key priorities for the future ECO agenda.

The environmental initiatives led by women leaders of the ECO region, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan – in particular the Zero Waste initiative – were also highly appreciated.

The document emphasized the importance of launching the ECO Clean Energy Center and expanding the activities of the ECO Research Center.

Furthermore, it supported strengthening the mandates of ECO Investment, the ECO Council of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Single Information Space, and the ECO Trade and Development Bank.

The importance of sustainable urban development was underlined, including the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku next year.

The full text of the communiqué is available at the following link: https://eco.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/5-065-25-1.pdf

