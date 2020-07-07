“Khinalig” included in UNESCO World Heritage Committee Tentative List

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee included Khinalig State Historical-Architectural and Ethnographic Reserve in the Tentative List, Report informs citing the State Tourism Agency.

The Reserves Management Center of the State Tourism Agency has submitted the documents o the World Heritage Committee for the inclusion of the Reserve in the Tentative List.

The document envisages the evaluation of the Khnialig Reserve based on the world criteria introduced by the Committee and justifications and information confirming the inclusion of the Reserve in the World Heritage List.

A Tentative List is an inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination.

News.Az

