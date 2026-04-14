Lufthansa warns of fuel crunch, possible fleet cuts

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Lufthansa is preparing for a potential jet fuel crunch that could force it to ground aircraft, as supply constraints linked to the Iran war drive up costs across the aviation industry.

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr warned that kerosene supplies are expected to remain tight throughout the year, making fuel significantly more expensive for airlines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Kerosene will remain in short supply and therefore more costly,” Spohr said, highlighting growing pressure on airline operations as global tensions disrupt energy markets.

While Lufthansa has not yet grounded any aircraft due to shortages, the situation is already critical at some airports, particularly in Asia, raising the risk of future disruptions.

To prepare, the airline has drawn up contingency plans that could include reducing capacity by up to 5%. This would involve grounding between 20 and 40 older, less fuel-efficient planes, many of which were already scheduled for retirement.

Despite rising costs, Lufthansa has been partly cushioned by strong demand on Asian routes, where record revenues have helped offset the impact of higher fuel prices.

The warning underscores broader challenges facing the aviation sector, as geopolitical instability and supply disruptions threaten to reshape airline operations and increase travel costs worldwide.

News.Az