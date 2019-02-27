Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in British parliament - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commemoration ceremony in connection with the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was hosted in the British parliament.

Report's British bureau informs that the event was attended by Azerbaijani ambassador to Great Britain Tahir Taghizade, member of the British parliament, chairman of the Britain-Azerbaijan parliamentary group Bob Blackman, head of the working group of Milli Majlis on interparliamentary ties with Great Britain Javanshir Feyziyev, member of the House of Lords of the British parliament David Evans, member of the Westminster city council of London Murad Hasanli and representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

British parliament member Bob Blackman said the sorrowful days of Azerbaijan, martyrs are commemorated in the British parliament every year and all efforts are taken for these events not to be forgotten.

Milli Majlis member Feyziyev spoke about the history of the genocide and noted the importance of commemorating Khojaly to avoid the repetition of such cases.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Great Britain Tahir Taghizade noted that more than 600 Azerbaijanis were brutally killed by Armenian militants 27 years ago.

Evans expressed his condolences to the government and the people of Azerbaijan.

Member of the London Westminster City Council Murad Hasanli and representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Great Britain Kamran Balayev spoke about the Khojaly genocide.

The victims of Khojaly genocide were commemorated with a moment of silence in conclusion of the event.

