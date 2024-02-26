Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Türkiye’s Denizli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event marking the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held in Turkish city of Denizli, News.Az reports.

Employees of the local municipality, high school students and others gathered in front of the monument to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Karabakh Park in Denizli and paid tribute to the martyrs with a minute of silence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Osman Zolan, Mayor of Denizli Municipality, vehemently denounced the atrocities committed by Armenians in the Azerbaijani territories.

"The horrific events in Khojaly are something we will never be able to forget. Nobody can hurt Azerbaijan and Türkiye while they stand together," Zolan said. The mayor criticized the world community for its improper response to the horrific crimes committed by Armenians.

The participants laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to the Khojaly victims.

