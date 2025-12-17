Kia India launches year-end discounts up to Rs. 3.65 lakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kia India is ending 2025 with its ‘Inspiring December’ campaign, offering cumulative benefits of up to Rs. 3.65 lakh on select models, including the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens Clavis (ICE and EV), and Carnival. The initiative aims to make year-end car buying more attractive for customers across different segments.

The benefits include a mix of direct cash savings, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards for existing Kia owners, corporate schemes, and other dealership-level incentives. The final discount depends on the variant, fuel type, and stock availability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kia allows customers to book digitally via its official website or the MyKia mobile app, while dealerships across India continue to provide in-person support and full transparency on offers. Customers are advised to act quickly, as the offers are valid for a limited time and subject to stock availability.

Kia recently unveiled the second-generation Seltos, with prices set to be announced on January 2, 2026. The SUV comes with updated interiors and exteriors and is powered by 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.5L turbo petrol engines, available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

This campaign provides buyers across India a chance to enjoy substantial savings before the new year begins, making it one of the biggest year-end offers from Kia.

News.Az