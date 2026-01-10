Kia launches EV2 compact SUV with 448 km range in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kia has unveiled its new EV2 compact electric SUV at the Brussels Motor Show, positioning the model as a mass-market option for urban drivers and European buyers.

The long-range variant features a 61 kWh battery rated for up to 448 km per charge. The interior includes a wide 12.3-inch infotainment display, sliding second-row seating, and as much as 1,201 liters of cargo space with the seats folded, News.Az reports, citing Asia Business Look.

Kia confirmed that the EV2 will offer advanced driver-assistance systems for added safety and convenience. Industry reports indicate Samsung SDI will supply high-nickel prismatic battery cells, though Kia has not officially disclosed battery chemistry details. The EV2 uses a 400-volt architecture capable of fast charging from 10% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes.

The model targets a starting price under €30,000, with production set to begin in Q1 2026 at Kia’s Žilina plant in Slovakia. Kia aims to reach 100,000 units sold by 2027 as part of a broader push into Europe’s compact EV segment.

Tailored for city mobility, the 4.06-meter EV2 prioritizes efficient space, fast charging, and affordability as automakers compete for entry-level EV buyers.

