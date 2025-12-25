Kim Jong Un condemns US-South Korea submarine deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has strongly criticized a new nuclear submarine agreement between the United States and South Korea, calling it an “offensive act” that threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim made the remarks while inspecting a submarine production facility in North Korea, where the country is building an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine. According to state media outlet KCNA, he called for the “radical development of the modernisation and nuclear weaponisation of the naval force” in response to the deal, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On the same day, North Korea successfully test-fired a long-range, high-altitude surface-to-air missile into the Sea of Japan, hitting a mock target at 200 kilometers (124 miles). KCNA confirmed the test was successful.

The US-South Korea agreement involves Seoul seeking nuclear-powered submarine technology through a “standalone deal” with Washington. While US law generally bans the transfer of nuclear material for military purposes, South Korea could receive an exemption from US President Donald Trump. Australia has pursued a similar arrangement to build its own nuclear-powered submarines.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Kim a New Year’s greeting, praising North Korea’s military support in the Ukraine conflict. Thousands of North Korean soldiers have reportedly been deployed to fight alongside Russian forces, further solidifying ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, KCNA said.

Kim’s comments and North Korea’s missile tests highlight rising tensions in East Asia amid growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and the expanding nuclear capabilities of the North Korean navy.

News.Az