Kim Jong Un declares AI drone development a ‘top priority’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called artificial intelligence a “top priority” for modernising his country’s weapons technology, state media reported on Friday.

During a visit to Pyongyang’s Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex, Kim oversaw performance tests of multipurpose drones and reconnaissance aircraft. He urged the “rapid development” of AI in unmanned weapons systems and pushed for expanding serial production of drones, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement comes just a week after Kim inspected a new solid-fuel rocket engine for intercontinental ballistic missiles, which he hailed as a major step forward in nuclear capabilities.

North Korea already possesses nuclear-armed missiles, an expanding nuclear arsenal, and a nascent spy satellite programme. The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency recently assessed that the country is in its “strongest strategic position in decades”, with the ability to threaten U.S. forces and allies in Northeast Asia.

Still, questions remain about Pyongyang’s actual AI capacity. A report by analysis group 38 North suggested North Korea has engaged in AI research collaborations abroad, often relying heavily on China’s expertise.

Kim’s push for AI-enabled drones highlights North Korea’s growing military ambitions as it deepens ties with Moscow and Beijing. Despite supplying Russia with weapons and troops for the war in Ukraine, Pyongyang has received limited aid in return — mainly food, fuel, and some military hardware.

