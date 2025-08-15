Kim Jong Un urges full implementation of Russia-North Korea treaties

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on the parliaments of Russia and North Korea to ensure the full implementation of bilateral treaties, during a meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Pyongyang on Thursday.

Kim highlighted the role of both parliaments in strengthening political and cooperative ties, creating a legislative environment favorable for bilateral relations, and ensuring that new agreements are implemented across all areas. He also received a Liberation Day letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting came amid the 80th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese occupation. Volodin praised North Korean soldiers who reportedly supported Russian forces in the Ukraine war, stating that Russia “would never forget” the decisive assistance provided by Pyongyang. While Pyongyang has not disclosed troop numbers, South Korea claims thousands of North Korean personnel were sent, with many casualties returned to the country.

News.Az