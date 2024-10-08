Kim Jong Un vows to accelerate North Korea's military and nuclear power ambitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country will intensify its efforts to become both a military superpower and a significant nuclear power.

This announcement came during a speech at the University of National Defense on October 7, where Kim warned that any disruption of the strategic balance on the Korean Peninsula could lead to war, News.Az reports, citing KNCA. He justified North Korea's aggressive policy by stating the need for "physical means" to "contain the adversary and keep the situation under control." Kim stated, "Our steps toward becoming a military superpower and a nuclear power will accelerate."He criticized the military alliance between the United States and South Korea, claiming it has become entirely nuclear-focused, and stressed the necessity for North Korea to maintain heightened military readiness. Additionally, he threatened the use of nuclear weapons, asserting that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) faces challenges from "the world’s largest nuclear power." Kim emphasized that North Korea would "not tolerate" any changes to the military balance in the region.

News.Az