King Tutankhamun’s tomb faces risk of collapse, archaeologists warn

The tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, one of Egypt’s most iconic archaeological treasures, is facing a serious threat of collapse, according to a new study published in Nature by researchers from Cairo University.

Experts say the 3,300-year-old tomb is suffering from cracks, water damage, and fungal growth, raising fears that “disaster could strike at any moment” if urgent conservation measures are not taken, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Study author Professor Sayed Hemeda, from Cairo University’s Faculty of Engineering, said the burial site’s structural integrity is at risk due to its location at the foothills of the Valley of the Kings in Luxor — an area prone to flash floods and soil movement.

A 1994 flood severely damaged the tomb, allowing rainwater to seep through fractures in the rock and increasing humidity, which led to the spread of fungi that now eat into the painted walls.

One of the most critical problems is a large fracture running across the burial chamber ceiling, where the shale rock expands and contracts with humidity changes — worsening the cracks and potentially leading to a ceiling collapse.

Researchers warn that while the tomb is not in immediate danger, it may not survive thousands of more years without urgent reinforcement.

“The cemetery may not last as it was originally built,” Hemeda said. “We must minimize humidity fluctuations and reinforce the structure to preserve it for future generations.”

The team recommends regulating internal humidity, installing structural supports, and reducing the geological load of the mountain above the tomb to prevent collapse.

Another Cairo University archaeologist, Professor Mohamed Atia Hawash, echoed these warnings, noting that fractures in the surrounding mountains could cause rockfalls onto the tomb.

“If the Valley of the Kings is to be preserved, action must be taken before it’s too late,” Hawash said, calling the situation “a stark warning that must be heeded.”

Known as KV62, Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter. Despite being relatively small, it remains one of the most famous discoveries in history, containing treasures such as the golden sarcophagus, chariots, statues, and over 5,000 artifacts.

Originally not intended as a royal burial site, the tomb was likely repurposed quickly after the young pharaoh’s death around 1324 BCE, when he was just 18 or 19 years old.

As Egypt continues to celebrate its ancient heritage, experts say saving King Tut’s tomb is now a race against time.

