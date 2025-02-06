Kings to acquire Jonas Valančiūnas from Wizards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sacramento Kings are making another move ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Per ESPN, the Washington Wizards are trading center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Kings in exchange for guard Sidy Cissoko, News.az reports citing NBA.

The Kings are also sending two second-round picks to Washington in the reported deal.

The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

The Kings take another step toward improving on the glass by acquiring Valančiūnas. The veteran center is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. Valančiūnas departs Washington after playing just 49 games for the Wizards, who acquired him ahead of the 2024-25 season in a trade with New Orleans.

Before reportedly being dealt to Washington, Cissoko was traded to Sacramento from San Antonio as part of the three-team deal that sent star guard De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. The sophomore guard played just 17 games in 2024-25 with San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points and 3.2 minutes.

