Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka; aviation alert issued - VIDEO

The Klyuchevskoy volcano, located in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, erupted on Thursday morning, sending a towering ash column up to 6.5 kilometers above sea level, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

KVERT’s video footage shows the ash plume stretching approximately 5 kilometers southwest of the volcano, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

In response to the eruption, the team has issued an orange aviation alert, signaling a moderate threat to air traffic. However, major international flight paths do not pass near the Klyuchevskoy area.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional office reported that the ash cloud is drifting over several populated districts, including Ust-Kamchatsky, Milkovsky, and Bystrinsky. Residents in these areas may experience light ashfall.

Klyuchevskoy, standing at 4,850 meters, is located about 360 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The village of Klyuchi lies on its slope, just 30 kilometers from the summit. Recognized as one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Klyuchevskoy continues to be closely monitored for further activity.

