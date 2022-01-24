KOBIA, Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discuss cooperation opportunities
Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alex Kaplun.
Mammadov noted that the agency is interested in developing relations between the two countries` relevant authorities.
The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the agency and the chamber, and opportunities for the organization of joint events.
