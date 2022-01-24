KOBIA, Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discuss cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alex Kaplun.

Mammadov noted that the agency is interested in developing relations between the two countries` relevant authorities.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the agency and the chamber, and opportunities for the organization of joint events.

