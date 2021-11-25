KOBIA, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce discuss business cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Şekib Avdagiç.

The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized business.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 37th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul.

