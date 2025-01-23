Kopin stock soars on Army IVAS interest
@Reuters
Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares surged 22% in premarket trading, building on gains from the previous session. The spike follows a report by Breaking Defense that the U.S. Army has initiated a potential recompetition process for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $22 billion Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) production contract, a development that could benefit the Massachusetts-based microdisplay company, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Kopin has expressed interest in the IVAS Next (LON:NXT) Program, capturing the attention of industry analysts and investors. Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt maintained a Buy rating and a $2.50 price target on Kopin, citing the company's growing traction in the defense sector and sustained order momentum. "We think the IVAS news not only validates the Company’s capabilities and technology but also illustrates that CEO Murray and team are executing the strategy he implemented since joining," Schmidt commented.
The defense revenue of Kopin was up 109% YoY in the third quarter and 77% YoY year-to-date through the same period. The company's involvement in defense, including the F-35 program, weapons sight programs, and Lockheed missile program, positions it favorably in the eyes of the U.S. government, especially after Samsung (KS:005930)'s acquisition of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) in 2023 left Kopin as the only U.S.-owned microdisplay company.
The Army's request for information (RFI) for the IVAS Next Program, which seeks to address issues such as visual discomfort and nausea from current mixed-reality headsets, has set a deadline of February 26 for companies to respond with their solutions. While Microsoft is expected to participate, Kopin's interest in the program has been publicly noted, alongside potential bids from other companies.
