Korean President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, ONA reports citing press service of the President.

“Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the years, our two countries have steadily developed friendly relations by working together in a variety of fields. I look forward to further deepening and strengthening the close relations between our two countries in a mutually beneficial and future-oriented manner. I am also convinced that the friendship between the people of our two countries will be further strengthened in the process.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

News.Az

