Kosovo commends Türkiye and NATO for their role in regional peace

Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the crucial role of Türkiye and NATO in upholding peace and stability in the Balkans during a press conference in Pristina on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.



Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.“The role of Türkiye and NATO is important in ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming Kosovo’s partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with Serbia.Gervalla-Schwarz also noted the strong economic ties between Kosovo and Türkiye, emphasizing how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development. “Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye is of special importance,” she said, citing improvements in job creation and infrastructure as key benefits.The foreign minister further condemned recent actions by Serbia, labeling them as destabilizing and provocative. She referenced threats from Serbia to close border points, describing these as “evidence of hegemonic intentions” and part of Serbia’s ongoing efforts to destabilize the region.Gervalla-Schwarz also highlighted the deep-rooted connections between the Albanian community in Türkiye and the Turkish community in Kosovo, emphasizing the strong bilateral relationship.She expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s continued support, particularly in Kosovo’s quest for greater international recognition, including its bid for membership in the Council of Europe.“We are committed to developing these relations and contributing to building a better future for our entire region,” Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, reaffirming Kosovo’s dedication to peace and prosperity alongside its Turkish partners.

News.Az