Kostyuk upsets Svitolina to reach French Open semis

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Seventh seed Elena Svitolina has crashed out of the French Open after losing to 23-year-old Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-final of the tournament, News.Az reports.

Earlier, sixth seed Mirra Andreeva decimated 36-year-old Romanian Sorana Cirstea to reach the semifinals for the second time.

Later in the day, Alexander Zverev and Joao Fonseca will be in action in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

News.Az