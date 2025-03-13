Kremlin aide reveals regular contact with US national security advisor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has said that he maintains regular communication on the phone with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"I can say that I have maintained regular telephone contact with Michael Waltz," he told VGTRK host Olga Skabeyeva, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Ushakov, Waltz called him yesterday to brief him "on the main outcome of the talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah."

The Kremlin aide specified that he and Waltz had established phone contact "right after he was appointed as presidential national security advisor." "He has already said this. I can confirm what he said. A normal exchange of views in a calm atmosphere is underway. I would say that this manner is different from how we communicated with officials from the previous administration led by [ex-US President Joe] Biden," Ushakov added.

Negotiations between the delegations of the United States and Ukraine took place in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on March 11. They lasted about 9.5 hours. Following the talks, a joint statement was published on Volodymyr Zelensky's website, according to which Ukraine is ready to accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, while Washington will immediately lift the pause in providing intelligence and resume assistance to Kyiv.

