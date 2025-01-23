Kremlin calls Trump's sanctions threats against Russia ‘usual routine’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin views US President Donald Trump's threats to impose sanctions against Russia if a deal on the Ukrainian conflict settlement is not reached as usual routine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We do not see any particularly new elements here," he said. "You know that Trump, during his first term, was the US president who resorted to methods of sanctions too often," News.Az reports, citing Russian media. US President Trump announced earlier in the month that he would impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved soon.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in January that Moscow was open to dialogue on the Ukrainian conflict resolution with the new US administration, but that the priority should be to address the root causes of the crisis.He confirmed that Russia was taking note of statements by Trump and his team members about their willingness to restore contact and the need to do everything possible to prevent World War III.

News.Az