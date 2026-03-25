Ex-UK justice minister Crispin Blunt pleads guilty to possessing illegal drugs
The former Conservative MP and British justice minister Crispin Blunt has pleaded guilty to possessing illegal drugs, including cannabis and crystal meth.
The 65-year-old was found with the chemical sedative GBL, cannabis, methamphetamine and methylamphetamine - commonly known as crystal meth.
Blunt, who was the MP for Reigate between 1997 and 2024, was under investigation on suspicion of rape when officers discovered the drugs.
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Surrey Police said in May last year no further action would be taken over the rape allegation due to insufficient evidence after an 18-month investigation.
Blunt said at the time he was "confident" he would not be charged.
Blunt pleaded guilty to one count of possessing class A drugs and three charges of possession of class B drugs at the hearing on Wednesday.
Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS special crime division, previously said there was "sufficient evidence" to bring his case to court.
He said it was "in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings".
Blunt served in David Cameron's government as parliamentary under-secretary of state for prisons and youth justice from 2010 to 2012.
He went on to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2015 to 2017.
Blunt lost the Tory whip in October 2023 when he was arrested by police, from which point he sat as an independent.
The graduate of the Sandhurst Military Academy stood down as an MP at the 2024 general election.
He spent more than a decade as an officer in the British Army before entering politics.
By Nijat Babayev