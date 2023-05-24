Kremlin counts on effectiveness of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Moscow

“Russia counts on the effectiveness of the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow,” Russian President`s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the roundtable on “Russia-Azerbaijan: current issues of media cooperation”.

Dmitry Peskov commented the upcoming meeting in Moscow between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports.

"We would like to count on effectiveness. Time will show how fruitful these negotiations will be," said the Kremlin's official representative.

Dmitry Peskov also stressed the importance of dialogue between the media representatives of Russia and Azerbaijan.

"Coordination with media is a very important component of the whole range of bilateral relations. We expect that this will continue and expand. The mass media should ask questions that are on the agenda of the day, and get answers to these questions. This will help the overall process," Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

