Kremlin criticizes proposal to turn EU into defense union as ‘militarization’

The Kremlin on Thursday expressed concerns over European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to transform the European Union into a defense union, interpreting it as a shift towards militarization and preparation for confrontation.

Speaking to journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that von der Leyen's initiative signals Europe's intent to militarize and escalate tensions, relying on confrontational methods in foreign policy, News.Az reports.He emphasized that while defense and security policy has been a part of European integration, it has not traditionally been the primary focus.“It is difficult to provide some exhaustive interpretations here but it is obvious that this work will intersect with interaction of EU countries within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance,” Peskov added.

