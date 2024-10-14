Kremlin explains what NATO nuclear exercises will lead to

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the conditions of the "hot war" that is being waged within the framework of the Ukrainian conflict, of course, such exercises do not lead to anything except further escalation of tension," the Kremlin representative said.The North Atlantic Alliance reported that on October 14, NATO nuclear exercises "Steadfast Noon" will begin in northern Europe. They will take place mainly in the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the North Sea, and will last two weeks.The Steadfast Noon exercises will involve 2,000 servicemen from eight air bases and various types of aircraft.The maneuvers, which have been going on for more than a decade, simulate tactical nuclear strikes without using actual nuclear warheads.

News.Az