Kremlin: No talks yet on possible Putin-Trump meeting

Moscow and Washington have not yet initiated discussions about a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with CNN.

"They haven’t had any initial contact to discuss whether they need to meet or not and if they need, when and how," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On February 4, Trump said that Washington was holding very constructive talks with both Moscow and Kyiv on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He praised the progress of the consultations and expressed hope that potential agreements would exceed all expectations.

