Kremlin: Putin likely discussed Zangezur Corridor in talks with Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have discussed the Zangezur Corridor during separate talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov confirmed that Putin held separate meetings with each leader, lasting about half an hour, which facilitated a substantial exchange of views, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. “The topic of the Zangezur corridor was also touched upon,” he stated during a press briefing on Tuesday.Today, President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.“The dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have been quite noticeable since the state visit of President Vladimir Putin to Baku,” President Aliyev said at the meeting with Putin.“After your state visit, the dynamics of our bilateral relations have been quite noticeable. There have been many contacts at the level of representatives from various authorities and government members, as a follow-up to the decisions reached in August in Baku,” the head of state pointed out.

