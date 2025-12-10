Kremlin reacts to Zelenskyy’s election readiness

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said it will “see how things develop” following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that he is ready to hold a presidential election if security and legal conditions are ensured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia has not discussed the issue with any country, including the U.S., though he noted that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have recently addressed the topic, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Zelenskyy proposed holding elections within 60–90 days during wartime, urging Western partners to help create a secure environment. He rejected claims that Kyiv is delaying a vote for political advantage, stressing that the continuation of the war is unrelated to political office.

Peskov said Moscow prioritizes a “sustainable, long-term peace” and noted that Trump’s recent interview touched on key issues, including Ukraine’s NATO membership and territorial disputes, which Moscow views as important for prospects of a peaceful settlement.

News.Az