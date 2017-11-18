Kremlin: Russia continues dialogue with International Olympic Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The preparations for the Olympics continue and certainly, our sports authorities rather patiently continue dialogue with the international sports organizations to ensure our further coordination and cooperation with the IOC and other organizations, and we value this cooperation," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

On Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board refused to reinstate RUSADA, which was recognized as non-compliant with WADA’s code in 2015. The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board will announce its decision on the Russian athletes’ participation in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on December 5.

