Kremlin says more time needed to assess U.S. weapons pledge to Ukraine

The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2025. REUTERS

The Kremlin stated Tuesday that it would take time to determine the exact nature of weapons the United States plans to send to Ukraine, following remarks by President Donald Trump about increasing U.S. military support to Kyiv.

Trump said on Monday that Washington would send primarily defensive weapons to help Ukraine resist Russia's advances, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing Western arms deliveries to Ukraine but noted confusion surrounding the specifics of U.S. support. “It is clear that supplies are continuing… especially from Europe,” he said, adding that details of U.S. shipments remain unclear and would take time to confirm.

Peskov also welcomed Trump's push for direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv and expressed hope for restoring U.S.-Russia trade relations. However, he criticized current American sanctions, calling them illegal and harmful to businesses on both sides.

Russia currently controls nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, all of Luhansk, and parts of several other regions.

