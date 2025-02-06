Kremlin says no obstacles to unblocking X once Russian laws are met

Kremlin says no obstacles to unblocking X once Russian laws are met

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that any hurdles to the unblocking of the X social network (formerly Twitter) could be removed once it complies with Russian legislation.

"The question is whether X has fulfilled all the requirements of Russian legislation. As soon as these requirements are met, then, certainly, there will be no obstacles," the Kremlin official said, commenting on a statement by Head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina.

Peskov emphasized that the social network had been renamed. "So there is no way to bring back Twitter," he remarked.

News.Az