Kremlin says no obstacles to unblocking X once Russian laws are met
Photo: Getty Images
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that any hurdles to the unblocking of the X social network (formerly Twitter) could be removed once it complies with Russian legislation.
"The question is whether X has fulfilled all the requirements of Russian legislation. As soon as these requirements are met, then, certainly, there will be no obstacles," the Kremlin official said, commenting on a statement by Head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina.
Peskov emphasized that the social network had been renamed. "So there is no way to bring back Twitter," he remarked.