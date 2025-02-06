Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says no obstacles to unblocking X once Russian laws are met

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that any hurdles to the unblocking of the X social network (formerly Twitter) could be removed once it complies with Russian legislation.

"The question is whether X has fulfilled all the requirements of Russian legislation. As soon as these requirements are met, then, certainly, there will be no obstacles," the Kremlin official said, commenting on a statement by Head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina.

Peskov emphasized that the social network had been renamed. "So there is no way to bring back Twitter," he remarked.


