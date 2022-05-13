Kremlin says reports that Russia will halt gas supplies to Finland on Friday are a "hoax"

Kremlin says reports that Russia will halt gas supplies to Finland on Friday are a "hoax"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said Russia doesn’t plan to stop gas supplies to Finland starting Friday, calling Finnish media reports alleging it would happen a “hoax,” News.az reports.

“Gazprom supplies gas to various consumers in Europe, including NATO member countries,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday on a conference call with journalists.

“Most likely, these reports are just another newspaper hoax,” he said.

Peskov added, however, that he is unaware of the payment details referring to the Russian energy giant Gazprom, “because there is a presidential decree on a new regime of payment for gas supplies.”

News.Az