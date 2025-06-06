Kremlin says Trump-Musk feud is Washington's internal issue

"This is an internal matter of the United States. We are in no way going to interfere in this, or comment on it in any way," he told a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"We are confident that the US president will handle this situation on his own," Peskov noted.

Musk and Trump traded accusations on June 5 in a huge public spat on social media, with Musk saying that without his support, Trump would never have won the elections. He spoke in favor of impeaching Trump, criticized his import duties and predicted a recession for the American economy in the second half of 2025.

Trump said that Musk had stopped fulfilling his duties effectively when he led the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American Government (DOGE), and "went crazy." He threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk's companies and cancel all subsidies.