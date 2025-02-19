Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin signals potential Putin-Trump talks before end of February

Kremlin signals potential Putin-Trump talks before end of February
Photo: AP

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place before the end of February or later.

"[The meeting] could take place [at the end of February], or it may not," Peskov pointed out in response to a question on the matter, News.Az reports, citing TASS

When asked if the Muslim holy month of Ramadan could affect the choice of a date for Putin-Trump talks, as was reported by the Western media, Peskov said: "People do work during Ramadan. Western media outlets report many things, most of which are wrong."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said following the February 18 Russian-US negotiations in Riyadh that the final date of a meeting between Putin and Trump had not been set yet. The meeting is unlikely to take place next week, Ushakov specified. Saudi Arabia earlier emerged as a potential host country for the upcoming Putin-Trump negotiations.


