Kremlin spokesman hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia, as he himself said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"People can receive treatment at home if it is unilateral pneumonia," he said. "If it is bilateral pneumonia, there is no choice but to remain in the hospital," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman said that he had shifted to telecommuting on May 1 and was working from home but his temperature started to rise at some point, reaching 37.8 degrees.

Peskov declined to discuss his treatment regimen, saying that "doctors know what to do."

News.Az

News.Az