Kremlin: US-Russia communication limited to technical contacts, no political dialogue

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that communication between the US and Russia has been limited to technical exchanges rather than a true political dialogue.

"As you know, there are certain channels of communication between Washington and Moscow, through both military and diplomatic lines. But these are rather technical contacts, with political dialogue or dialogue at the highest level not taking place," he said, News.az reports, citing TASS. The New York Times earlier reported citing sources that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had allegedly been maintaining indirect secure channels of communication since February 2022.

