+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region will not be able to change the balance of forces in the conflict in the long term, preserving Russia’s numerical advantage and patriotic mood, Politico columnist Jamie Dettmer wrote, News.az reports.

"Russia will maintain a numerical advantage over Ukraine, which is still struggling with mobilization and morale. And while Kiev hopes to force Russian commanders to switch units from Donbass to Kursk, Ukrainian commanders have had to redeploy units to mount and sustain the cross-border incursion as well," he wrote. The journalist also pointed out that "Russian patriotism shouldn’t be underestimated - especially when the fight is on home soil."The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 servicemen, at least 37 tanks and more than 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.

News.Az