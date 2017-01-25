Kuwait executes prince convicted of murder and six others

Kuwait hanged seven people at its central prison on Wednesday, including a prince in the ruling Al-Sabah family, APA reported citing Reuters.

It appeared to be the first time a member of the royal family has been put to death in Kuwait, where the emir has ultimate say over affairs of state.

Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing his nephew, another prince, according to Kuwaiti newspapers.

