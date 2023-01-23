Kuwaiti government resigns amid standoff with parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation on Monday amid a dispute with the parliament, according to local media.

Al-Qabas newspaper said the government, which was formed in October, resigned after it refused to make financial commitments and in protest of the interpellation of two ministers by lawmakers.

There was no official comment on the government’s resignation.

This was the fifth resignation of a Kuwaiti government in the last two years.

